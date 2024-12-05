World War Z: Aftermath Takes a Gamble with Sin City Apocalypse Update

Luck and chaos collide as World War Z: Aftermath, the cooperative zombie shooter by Saber Interactive, rolls out the red carpet—or perhaps the blood-soaked one—in Las Vegas. The new “Sin City Apocalypse” update, live now on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) and consoles including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, introduces the glitz, glamour, and gore of Las Vegas like never before.

The star of the update is the premium “Vegas” campaign episode, an action-packed adventure featuring three new missions, fresh map locations, and four brand-new survivors. Players can take on the undead through the famed Las Vegas Strip, culminating in a high-stakes showdown inside a grand casino. Do you have the guts—and the luck—to take on the zombie hordes and beat the house?

Celebrating a major milestone, World War Z also announced that the franchise has surpassed 25 million players worldwide since its debut. The Sin City update arrives as a fitting way to commemorate this achievement, bringing fresh content and challenges to its dedicated fanbase.

As part of the update, all players can enjoy free additions to their arsenal, including the WASP-180 Defensive SMG weapon and a new Bells trinket for a touch of festive flair. But for those looking to fully embrace the Vegas aesthetic, the “Vegas Skin Pack” DLC is available. This bundle includes a stylish outfit for new survivor Sara Benedict and four striking weapon skins for the 1911 Protector Pistol, PAC-15 Sporting Carbine, WASP-180 Defensive SMG, and the 1877 SBL Repeating Rifle.

The “Sin City Apocalypse” update, along with the premium “Vegas” campaign and skin pack DLC, is available now across all platforms. Whether you’re a seasoned survivor or a newcomer ready to brave the undead, Las Vegas awaits—with all its glitz, stakes, and blood-soaked challenges.