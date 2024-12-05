Enigma of Fear Debuts at Number 1 on Steam At Launch 

Suspense game, released on November 28, achieves a successful launch and tops the Steam charts as the best-selling game for two days.

Paranormal detectives have taken over Steam with the release of Enigma of Fear, which launched for PC on November 28. The Pixel Art/3D investigation and suspense game, developed by Dumativa and Cellbit, and published globally by Nuuvem, claimed the top spot as the best-selling game on the platform for two consecutive days.

Enigma of Fear, already receiving very positive reviews from Steam users, also hit the milestone of 50,000 copies sold within just five days and recorded a peak of over 10.5k concurrent players during its launch, according to SteamDB.

In Enigma of Fear, fully voiced in Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, and English, players step into the role of Mia – a young paranormal detective seeking clues to unravel the mysterious disappearance of her father, Mr. Verity, one of the world’s most skilled agents and leader of Ordo Realitas, an organization of paranormal detectives.

Joined by her companion, the little dog Lupi, and other partner agents, Mia embarks on an immersive and intriguing adventure to solve enigmas and face challenging situations.