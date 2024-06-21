Zedd Unveils New Single “Out Of Time” Featuring Bea Miller

Zedd delivers new single “Out of Time” featuring rising star Bea Miller. Today’s release marks the first record from the multi-platinum producer’s forthcoming album Telos (out August 30) – his first LP in nearly a decade. “Out of Time” is a window into the world of Telos, representing the DNA for what Zedd promises to be a profound listening experience.
On the collaboration, Bea Miller says, “I have been a fan of Zedd’s music for so many years, it’s truly such an honor to have worked with him on this song. I think it’s so special and I’m still pinching myself that I’ve had the privilege of being a part of this project.”
“Out of Time” arrives in the wake of Zedd announcing his upcoming Telos tour, which kicks off with the 2-night return of his famed Zedd in the Park taking place on September 6th and 7th in Los Angeles – presented by Insomniac. With only ticket pre-sales, massive demand across the entire North American run prompted numerous sold-out shows and additional dates added for Zedd in the Park in Los Angeles, as well as New York, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco – with Zedd playing four consecutive nights at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The tour will conclude on October 15th at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.
TELOS TOUR DATES:
Sept 6 Los Angeles, CA Zedd In The Park
Sept 7 Los Angeles, CA Zedd In The Park — SOLD OUT
Sept 12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Storehouse
Sept 20 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall Fenway — SOLD OUT
Sept 21 Washington, DC The Anthem — SOLD OUT
Sept 25 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sept 26 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum — SOLD OUT
Sept 27 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater
Sept 28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall — SOLD OUT
Oct 4 Seattle, WA Wamu Theater
Oct 5 Seattle, WA Wamu Theater — SOLD OUT
Oct 10 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct 11 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT
Oct 12 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT
Oct 13 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT
Oct 15 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre