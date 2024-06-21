Zedd Unveils New Single “Out Of Time” Featuring Bea Miller

June 21, 2024
Chad Connelly

Zedd delivers new single “Out of Time” featuring rising star Bea Miller. Today’s release marks the first record from the multi-platinum producer’s forthcoming album Telos (out August 30) – his first LP in nearly a decade. “Out of Time” is a window into the world of Telos, representing the DNA for what Zedd promises to be a profound listening experience.

“I started writing “Out Of Time” back in 2015, making it the longest time I’ve ever worked on a song”, says Zedd on the writing of the record. “It was and still is one of my favorite compositions I’ve ever created. I made an intro for my live show based on this chord progression, but was never able to finish it. Bea was the missing piece of the puzzle; her voice added an emotional depth that completed the song. “Out Of Time” really encapsulates the DNA of the Telos album, which is why I chose it to be the song that introduces this new era.”

On the collaboration, Bea Miller says, “I have been a fan of Zedd’s music for so many years, it’s truly such an honor to have worked with him on this song. I think it’s so special and I’m still pinching myself that I’ve had the privilege of being a part of this project.”

“Out of Time” arrives in the wake of Zedd announcing his upcoming Telos tour, which kicks off with the 2-night return of his famed Zedd in the Park taking place on September 6th and 7th in Los Angeles – presented by Insomniac. With only ticket pre-sales, massive demand across the entire North American run prompted numerous sold-out shows and additional dates added for Zedd in the Park in Los Angeles, as well as New York, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco – with Zedd playing four consecutive nights at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The tour will conclude on October 15th at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

TELOS TOUR DATES: 

Sept 6             Los Angeles, CA                    Zedd In The Park

Sept 7             Los Angeles, CA                    Zedd In The Park — SOLD OUT

Sept 12           Brooklyn, NY                         Brooklyn Storehouse

Sept 20           Boston, MA                            MGM Music Hall Fenway — SOLD OUT

Sept 21           Washington, DC                    The Anthem — SOLD OUT

Sept 25           Dallas, TX                              The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sept 26           Dallas, TX                              The Factory in Deep Ellum — SOLD OUT 

Sept 27           Austin, TX                              ACL Live at Moody Theater

Sept 28           Houston, TX                           713 Music Hall — SOLD OUT 

Oct 4              Seattle, WA                            Wamu Theater

Oct 5              Seattle, WA                            Wamu Theater — SOLD OUT

Oct 10            San Francisco, CA                 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 

Oct 11            San Francisco, CA                 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT 

Oct 12            San Francisco, CA                 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT

Oct 13            San Francisco, CA                 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT

Oct 15            Morrison, CO                         Red Rocks Amphitheatre      