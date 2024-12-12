070 Shake Unveils Enigmatic New Chapter with “Vagabond” Video and Petrichor Album

Fresh off the release of her highly anticipated new album, Petrichor, 070 Shake has unveiled a striking music video for her single “Vagabond.” Directed by Bennett Watanabe, the video is a moody, hypnotic journey through liminal spaces. Against a backdrop of pitch-black nothingness, Shake weaves through scenes lit by flashing bulbs and streaked with falling rain. She sings, stumbles, and sprints, embodying the raw emotional currents that define her latest record. It’s a visual manifestation of Petrichor’s themes—unfiltered artistry and deeply personal storytelling.

Released November 15 via Def Jam Recordings, Petrichor has already garnered rapturous acclaim from fans and critics alike. Executive-produced by Shake alongside longtime collaborator Dave Hamelin, the album feels like her most daring and intimate work yet. Acoustic guitars intertwine with ominous synths, ornate piano melodies, and pulsating rhythms that pull from hip-hop, dembow, and even a touch of psychedelia. It’s a sonic mosaic that refuses to be pinned down, much like Shake herself—a testament to an artist unapologetically marching to her own beat.

Come January, Shake is set to take Petrichor on the road. Kicking off her headlining tour on January 21, 2025, in Atlanta, she’ll be bringing her latest opus—and highlights from her genre-defying catalog—to life across North America. With stops in cities like Chicago, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York, Shake will then jet off for a European and UK leg in March, with shows planned in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and London.

But Petrichor isn’t just about Shake. The album features a lineup of collaborators that amplify its lush, cinematic scope. Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur lend their iconic voices to a haunting cover of Tim Buckley’s 1970 classic “Song to the Siren,” marking their first joint recording since their Hole days. JT of City Girls brings her undeniable swagger to the mystical track “Into Your Garden,” while Nashville powerhouse Cam adds a euphoric energy to “Never Let Us Fade.” And then there’s Lily-Rose Depp, who delivers a visceral spoken-word performance on “Blood On Your Hands,” a meditation on love and destruction that feels tailor-made for Shake’s boundary-pushing ethos.

Shake has also dropped a series of visually arresting videos to accompany Petrichor, further expanding the album’s narrative universe. The cinematic clip for “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues” stars Shake and her partner, Lily-Rose Depp, while the video for standout track “Elephant” was filmed during an evocative live performance at “A Night at the Ballet” in Los Angeles. Choreographed by Zoi Tatopoulos (known for her work with FKA Twigs and Banks), the event transformed Petrichor’s sonic textures into movement, with special appearances from dancers like Violetta Komyshan.

Since her breakout in 2018, the New Jersey native has been carving a path that defies easy categorization. Known for her emotive vocals and futuristic production style, Shake burst onto the scene with her critically acclaimed debut Modus Vivendi in 2020, followed by You Can’t Kill Me in 2022. In 2023, she made waves with her feature on RAYE’s chart-topping “Escapism,” which became a global sensation.

With Petrichor, 070 Shake has cemented her place as one of the most visionary artists of her generation. A fearless storyteller with a penchant for bending genres and breaking boundaries, Shake invites listeners to step into her world—one that’s as unrestrained as the rain-soaked dreams from which it’s born.

Upcoming 070 Shake Live Dates

North American Tour Dates:

1/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

1/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

1/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

1/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

1/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

1/29 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

2/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

2/4 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

2/5 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

2/7 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

2/8 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

2/9 – Minneapolis, MI @ First Avenue

2/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

2/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

2/15 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

2/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

2/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

2/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

2/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

2/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

2/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

2/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

UK/EU Tour Dates:

3/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

3/27 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

3/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

3/31 – London, UK @ KOKO