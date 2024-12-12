Faux Real Announces North American Tour with Signature Theatrical Flair

Faux Real, the avant-garde musical duo known for their eccentric and captivating performances, is set to embark on a highly anticipated North American headline tour in early 2025. The tour kicks off on February 8 at Austin, Texas’s Hotel Vegas and concludes with a March 1 show in New York City. Tickets for the tour will be available starting December 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Los Angeles-based Franco-American siblings, Virgile and Elliott Arndt, have built a reputation for their boundary-pushing live shows that fuse flamboyance, absurdity, and raw energy. Their latest announcement coincides with the release of a striking video for their track “Walking Away From My Demons.” The footage, compiled from over 20 shows during their recent European and UK tour, captures the electrifying atmosphere of their performances, showcasing the duo’s dynamic stage presence in intimate and grand settings alike.

“Walking Away From My Demons” is a standout track from the band’s debut album, Faux Ever, released through City Slang Records. The album has been lauded for its eclectic mix of styles, blending Euro-dance, glam rock, post-punk, and synthpop into a cohesive and irresistibly catchy sound. Tracks like “Full Circle,” “Hi Tension,” and “Love On The Ground” exemplify Faux Real’s knack for crafting innovative music that defies easy categorization, pushing their playful yet deeply personal artistry to new heights.

Faux Ever also reflects the duo’s relentless experimentation, recorded across a variety of ever-changing minimalist studios. With its introspective themes and meticulous production, the album delves into the complexities of brotherhood, authenticity, and artistic evolution.

As Faux Real gears up for their stateside tour, fans can expect the same mix of theatricality and irreverence that has earned them acclaim worldwide. Whether performing for packed venues or smaller audiences, the duo consistently delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing humor, glamour, and intensity to every show.

With tickets poised to sell quickly, Faux Real’s North American tour promises to be an unforgettable spectacle that leaves audiences both exhilarated and intrigued.

★ THE FAUX EVER TOUR ★

FEBRUARY

8 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

9 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

12 – Tucson, AZ – Solar Culture

13 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

14 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

16 – San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt

19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Morrocan Lounge

21 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

24 – Chicago, IL – Schuba’s

25 – Detroit, MI – Lager House

26 – Toronto, ON – Baby G

27 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufounes

MARCH

1 – New York, NY – 101 Ave A

6 – Cologne, DE – Bumann & Sohn

7 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

8 – Luxembourg, LU – De Gudde Wellen

10 – Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang

11 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

12 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

14 – Brussels, BE – Atelier 210

15 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs

18 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

19 – London, UK – Scala

20 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

21 – Manchester, UK – YES Basement

22 – Glasgow, UK – The Flying Duck