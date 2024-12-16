1923 Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released During Yellowstone Finale

In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton Ranch.

With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

In addition to Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford, 1923 stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter.

Paramount Network is currently hosting a special linear airing of 1923‘s first season, with the second episode airing tonight.

12/15 – Episode 102

12/22 – Episodes 103 & 104

12/29 – Episodes 105 & 106

1/5 – Episodes 107 & 108