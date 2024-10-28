Alt-Pop Sensation Kate Peytavin Releases Debut EP ‘Generation Numb’

Built on a frenetic yet gorgeously detailed sound inspired by ’90s alt-rock, generation numb offers up six intensely personal songs centered on Peytavin’s magnetic vocals and fearlessly confessional lyrics. As the Louisiana native explained in a recent interview with The Honey POP, the EP’s title refers to the disorienting and often soul-crushing experience of growing up in a social-media-crazed age. “I’ve gotten used to processing so much media that it’s gotten hard to process my own real thoughts and feelings, and I think a lot of Gen Z can relate to that,” Peytavin revealed.

Despite the implications of its title, generation numb embodies an incredible depth of feeling and showcases the extraordinary nuance of her songwriting. Made with first-rate producers/co-writers like Jeremy Hatcher (Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes), Paris Carney (Jonas Brothers, Maggie Lindemann), Mark Nilan Jr. (Lady Gaga, Tate McRae), and Mozella (Miley Cyrus, Rihanna), the result is a truly one-of-a-kind and endlessly mesmerizing vessel for Peytavin’s raw self-expression.

With its aesthetic informed by her love of ’90s-era coming-of-age classics like Girl, Interrupted (the 1999 film starring Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie), generation numb takes its title from its exquisitely moody closing track “i don’t feel anything” — a May single that earned the admiration of superstar John Mayer, who featured the song on his SiriusXM radio show “Life with John Mayer” and declared that “she’s a cool artist and it is my pleasure to spread the gospel of Kate Peytavin.”

Also featuring her previously released single “HELP!” (a strangely thrilling outburst fueled by bouncy basslines and larger-than-life gang vocals), generation numb opens on the lush acoustic guitars and dreamlike textures of “hang a mirror on yourself” (an up-close glimpse at becoming entangled with someone who’s hopelessly self-involved). Elsewhere on the EP, Peytavin channels her angsty intensity and poetic sensitivity into tracks like “all i do” (a fuzzed-out and fast-paced heartbreak anthem), “happy when i’m sad” (a hypnotic and harmony-laced piece of unflinching self-reflection), and “under it” (a groove-heavy portrait of all-consuming obsession).

While gearing up for the release of generation numb, Peytavin has recently begun making her name as a can’t-miss live performer. To that end, she made her live debut this summer with a show at Ludlow House (Soho House’s second Manhattan outpost), delivering an all-acoustic set accompanied by guitarist Ricky Gourmet (a musician known for his longtime collaboration with FINNEAS). In addition, she’s also taken the stage at Los Angeles venues Hotel Ziggy (where she performed a stripped-back set of original songs and a few surprise covers) and The Echo (where she supported Haley Joelle).