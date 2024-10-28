George Harrison Estate Shares New Versions of “Be Here Now” & New Video in Collaboration with Ram Dass Foundation

On the heels of the release of an acoustic version of “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) (Take 18),” Dark Horse Records / BMG is proud to unveil the next taste of music from the 50th-anniversary reissues of George Harrison’s Living in the Material World, his highly praised second solo album of original music following The Beatles’ 1970 dissolution.

Out today is the never-before-heard “Take 8” of “Be Here Now,” recorded on Oct. 12, 1972, as well as triple GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks’ 2024 mix of the original album rendition. A new video directed by Mathew Newton & Leah Marie Newton, is also available for the latter, which features art from Ram Dass’ iconic book of the same name with the blessing of his foundation.

Thanks to songs such as “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” and “Be Here Now,” Living in the Material World resonated deeply with audiences. Just five weeks after its May 1973 release, both the LP and “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” held the top spots simultaneously on the U.S. albums and singles charts.

The album’s success further solidified a winning streak that began with All Things Must Pass, the triple LP topped the US charts in early 1971. Later that same year, George organized two groundbreaking benefit rock concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, aiming to raise both awareness and funds for the starving refugees of Bangladesh. The Concert for Bangladesh live album, another triple LP, became a commercial triumph and global bestseller, ultimately earning the prestigious GRAMMY® Award for Album of the Year.

Lovingly overseen by Dhani and Olivia Harrison, Living in the Material World has been completely remixed from the original tapes for a stunning suite of 50th anniversary releases. Overseen by Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon), the new mix elevates the album with a sonic upgrade, delivering a sound that’s brighter, richer, and more dynamic than ever before.

Available November 15th, via Dark Horse Records/BMG, Living in the Material World 50th Anniversary Edition will be available in a variety of physical and digital formats including a Super Deluxe Edition Box Set.

