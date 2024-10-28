Halsey Channels Stevie Nicks in Vevo ‘Panic Attack’ Performance

Vevo and Halsey have a long history of working together. Halsey first performed on Vevo’s DSCVR set with “Hurricane” in 2015, followed by LIFT Live performances of “Hold Me Down,” “Ghost,” “New Americana,” “Roman Holiday” and “Is There Somewhere” in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, Halsey released Vevo Presents performances of “Heaven in Hiding,” “Now or Never, “Strangers,” “Lie,” “100 Letters,” “Eyes Closed”, and “Walls Could Talk”.

To visually interpret her new album, Vevo and Halsey partnered to create four meticulously designed videos – each one encapsulating a different aesthetic of music from the ‘70s through the early 2000s. The full series features interconnected stages that allow her to shape-shift through space and time, exploring each decade of music. Captured on 35mm film stock, every creative detail of the production was carefully curated to be period specific, from the lighting design to the instruments the band are playing. In each performance, Halsey goes beyond an impersonation to truly inhabit the spirit and intention of each musical genre.

Set in the ‘70s, “Panic Attack” kicks off the series, with Halsey dressed in a Stevie Nicks-inspired vintage dress, sourced from one of LA’s most iconic wardrobe rental houses. Adding her personal touch, Halsey even did her own makeup, largely drawing from her own cosmetics line, About Face.