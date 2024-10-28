Yeat Unveils Music Video for Go2work Feat. Summrs

Yeat unveiled the official music video for “GO2WORK” featuring Summrs, from fifth LP LYFESTYLE – out now via Lyfestyle Corporation / Field Trip / Capitol Records.

The Jack Rottier and Alex Edep directed visual shows the original collaborators together again, cutting between scenes of the duo effortlessly rapping together and working in a 7-11 style convenience store. Leading up to today’s video release, “GO2WORK” bench ads popped up across L.A. with the number 1-800-GO2-WORK promising help for those ‘still broke?’ and ‘in need of a job?’. Watch full music video HERE.

LYFESTYLE arrived just last week to massive widespread recognition, debuting on Spotify at #1 on the Top Album Debut chart both globally and domestically, as well as two tracks on the Top Songs Debut USA chart.

As of this weekend, the album is currently charting in over 100+ countries on Apple Music. On Saturday, Yeat joined Don Toliver on stage for his headlining show at Crypto.com Arena to perform their new track to a sold-out crowd.