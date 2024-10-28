Black Pumas Release Amazon Music ‘Songline’ EP

Seven-time GRAMMY nominees Black Pumas have released their Amazon Music ‘Songline’ EP. ‘Songline’ is a new Amazon Music series dedicated to the craft of songwriting that pairs intimate performances by landmark artists with in-depth conversations about the creative process.



The exclusive Amazon Music release was recorded at a special intimate show in front of a live studio audience in the band’s hometown of Austin, in the months after the release of their sophomore album ‘Chronicles of a Diamond. ‘ The ‘Songline’ release includes a live EP alongside a live concert film with stories about the making of the songs by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada. It features stripped down versions of songs from throughout the Pumas’ catalog including their #1 hit “More Than A Love Song” and their breakthrough smash “Colors” from their debut album.



It’s been a very busy year of touring for Black Pumas. They have sold out large theaters across the globe and played festivals from Glastonbury to Ohana as well as a headline performance at Pitchfork in Chicago. Later this month, they bring their exhilarating live show back to Europe for a headline tour of legendary rooms including Royal Albert Hall in London.



Black Pumas have made a major cultural impact, selling one million albums worldwide. “Colors,” from their 2019 debut, is a gold-certified anthem that was GRAMMY nominated for “Record of the Year” with over 750 million streams. Their meteoric rise saw them playing thrilling sold-out tours across the Americas and Europe, as well as performances at the GRAMMY Awards and President Biden’s inauguration.



UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Oct. 25 – Live Oak, FL – Hulaween

Oct. 28 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 31 – Bordeaux, FR – Arkéa Arena

Nov. 1 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

Nov. 2 – Barcelona, ES – Sant Jordi Club

Nov. 4 – Milan, IT – Fabrique

Nov. 6 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 8 – Copenhagen, DK – K.B. Hallen

Nov. 10 – Gdańsk, PL – Inside Seaside

Nov. 16 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital