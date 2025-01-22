Austin’s Gus Baldwin & The Sketch Drop Teaser from Forthcoming Debut Album

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Austin’s music scene is buzzing, and the latest pulse comes courtesy of Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, who just unleashed a four-song EP from their highly anticipated debut album, The Sketch. Streaming now on all platforms, it’s a taste of what’s shaping up to be a Texas-sized statement in rock ‘n’ roll.

Frontman Gus Baldwin isn’t just another name in the crowd. He’s a singer-songwriter, ex-hippie, part-time punk, and all-around sonic wanderer with deep roots in Texas music. From banging the drums for Dallas surf-punk legends Sealion in his high school days to fronting the psych-pop powerhouse Acid Carousel for six years and over 20 releases, Baldwin’s journey has been a kaleidoscope of sound. That chapter closed on Halloween night 2021, when he exited the band to forge his own path.

Since then, Baldwin has become a cornerstone of the Austin music scene. Whether he’s flying solo with an acoustic guitar, thrashing as a one-man garage band, or leading his outfit, The Sketch, Baldwin’s prolific output on his GetWithIt! Records imprint has been impossible to ignore. His catalog includes the EPs THRILLER II and Live Bugs, along with a flurry of singles that cemented his reputation as the godson of Texas rock ‘n’ roll.

Baldwin’s collaborators read like a who’s-who of the underground rock scene. He’s worked alongside heavy hitters like The Black Angels, Christian Bland & The Revelators, and The UFO Club with Danny Lee Blackwell of Night Beats fame.

Now, Baldwin and The Sketch are ready to drop their debut full-length, also titled The Sketch, set for release on January 31, 2025. Captured in a single whirlwind day at Los Angeles’ Studio 22, the album boasts production by engineer Joey Oaxaca, whose résumé includes work with White Reaper and Starcrawler.

Expect the record to hit shelves and streams in multiple formats—LP, cassette, and digital. If this EP is any indication, Gus Baldwin & The Sketch are gearing up to deliver an album that’s as raw and authentic as it is a love letter to Texas rock history.

GUS BALDWIN & THE SKETCH LIVE 2025

02/20 Austin, TX – 29th Street Ballroom (album release party!)

04/03 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

04/04 Chattanooga, TN – The Boneyard

04/05 Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

04/06 Louisville, KY – Whirling Tiger

04/08 Columbus, OH – Cafe Bourbon Street

04/09 Indianapolis, IN – Melody Inn

04/10 Chicago, IL – Liar’s Club

04/11 Detroit, MI – Third Man Records

04/12 Cleveland, OH – Happy Dog

04/13 Pittsburgh, PA – Gov’t Center

04/15 Rochester, NY – Skylark

04/16 New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine

04/17 New York, NY – Bowery Electric

04/18 Philadelphia, PA – Silk Club