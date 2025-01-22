The Devil Makes Three Share “Ghosts Are Weak” Off Upcoming New Album

The Devil Makes Three return with Spirits on February 28, 2025 via New West Records. The 13-song set was produced by Ted Hutt (Dropkick Murphys, Old Crow Medicine Show) and recorded at Dreamland Recording Studios in Hurley, NY. Spirits is the Devil Makes Three’s first album in 7 years and follows 2018’s acclaimed Chains Are Broken.

The album marks a return to the band’s stripped-back roots while delving into deeper, more personal themes of grief, mortality, and personal reflection. “There’s a theme of ghosts and death running through this album,” acknowledges frontman Pete Bernhard, who lost his mother, brother, and closest childhood friend while making the record. Bernhard adds, “The world’s in a strange place right now. A lot of the songs on this record come from that place—trying to make sense of it all, whether it’s dealing with loss, addiction, or the way people are more divided than ever. But at the end of the day, this band has always been about celebrating resilience. We’ve always found a way to push through, and wanted to reflect that in this album.”

“Ghosts are Weak” is about breaking free from destructive habits and patterns. It reflects on how leaving behind a substance or lifestyle often comes with losing some friends along the way. The song also carries a warning—escapism only works for so long. Sooner or later, the drugs lose their grip, but the ghosts of those choices grow stronger. Through raw lyrics and a haunting melody, ‘Ghosts are Weak’ captures the struggle of moving on and the shadows left behind.”

For over two decades, The Devil Makes Three has delivered high-energy performances that pull audiences into a rollicking, unrelenting groove leaving them captivated and wanting more. The band has announced a 20+ date European Tour in support of the album that will launch on June 15th, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. The lengthy trek follows their initial North American tour dates which features stops at the Fillmore in San Francisco, the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, First Avenue in Minneapolis, and more.

Spirits will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl. An extremely limited-to-100 brick red color vinyl edition will be available via Heady Wax Fiends while a limited, signed compact disc and limited, purple color vinyl edition autographed by The Devil Makes Three will be available via Independent Retailers.

