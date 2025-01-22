Gwen Stefani and VEVO Celebrate 20th Anniversary of “Hollaback Girl”

Gwen Stefani and Vevo debut a new episode of Footnotes, taking viewers behind the scenes of the “Hollaback Girl” song and video, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the chart-topping cultural phenomenon.

In the episode, Gwen shared that the concept for the video was to bring her hometown of Anaheim into the world while capturing the song’s message of empowerment and self-confidence. After collaborating with The Neptunes on No Doubt’s “Hella Good,” she felt an immediate spiritual connection with Pharrell and knew they had to work together again. Gwen described how she had a clear vision for the song, and after exploring various ideas, it all clicked when Pharrell created the beat on the spot.

The episode also highlights Gwen and Pharrell’s shared connection of both playing in high school bands and aimed to create the unique sound when marching bands played together. Gwen shared that the music video was her chance to finally live out her cheerleader dreams after never making the high school team. And if she could remake the video today, her only change would be to include Pharrell more in the visuals. Lastly, she opens up about her dyslexia and the irony of teaching people how to spell “bananas” through the song.

The Footnotes episode is released on the song’s 20th anniversary, celebrating the cultural and commercial success it achieved following its release in 2005. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100, making Stefani the first artist to sell over 1 million digital downloads in the US. Globally, the track dominated the charts and earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

FULL FOOTNOTES BELOW:

0:10 – The idea for the video was me bringing Anaheim into the world. It was a combination of Anaheim, revisiting high school, and the power of just being you. The song is all about owning yourself, and saying, “Yeah, call me out for being me. It’s not going to hurt, because I am who I am.”

0:30 – I had worked with The Neptunes with No Doubt, when we wrote “Hella Good.” I had started wanting to go even further into that direction by doing ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’

0:50 – The minute I met Pharrell, I was enamored. His aura, his creative energy, his spirit… everything about him was super infectious. I needed to get a piece of it, and I knew we could do something great together. It just felt very spiritually correct to be creative together.

1:10 – I was very clear about the song I wanted to write. I knew it had to have this cheerleader, marching band sound. I knew the subject matter was that I was going to take the high road and not “holla back.” I was going to use my gift of songwriting and music to show who I was.

1:30 – We went through all these different versions and ideas, then all of a sudden, he goes “oh, I know what you mean!” And he brought out his little Casio piano and started doing the beat to

“Hollaback Girl.”

1:50 – Both Pharrell and I were in band in high school. I was in the marching band and fake-played the piccolo. That amazing sound you get when the marching band is playing together, the beat and the drumline, that is the sound I wanted “Hollaback” to have.

2:00 – It was finally my big moment to be a cheerleader. I always wanted to be one and could never make the team.

2:20 – If I remade the video now, I would’ve had Pharrell in the video a bit more. I was so excited that he showed up and wanted to be in the video. But I love the video. I love making videos. I love the styling. It turned out exactly how I wanted it to.

2:40 – Not a lot of people know this, but I’m dyslexic – to the point where it’s my insecurity. So, the fact that I’ve taught so many people to spell ‘bananas’… I’m sure God is up there smiling.

3:10 – There’s no way I ever thought I would have an impact in the world, let alone have a song like “Hollaback Girl” that encompasses so many different things at one time, culturally. It’s mind blowing to me.