Nine Inch Nails Announce “Peel It Back” Tour 2025

Nine Inch Nails announced the Peel It Back Tour 2025, marking the band’s first live outing since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will kick off on Sunday, June 15, in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena, and take the band across Europe, including stops in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and more. The European leg will also feature major festival appearances at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, Open’er in Gdynia, Poland, and Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain, among others.

The North American leg will launch on Wednesday, August 6, in Oakland, CA, at Oakland Arena. Nine Inch Nails will also headline arenas in Portland, OR; Vancouver, BC; Chicago, IL; Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Nashville, TN; Houston, TX, and more. The tour will wrap up on Thursday, September 18, in Los Angeles, CA, at the Kia Forum. See below for itinerary.

The band’s 2022 world tour, which included a mixture of headline shows and festival headlining slots, earned stellar reviews. Boston Magazine marveled, “how cool was Trent Reznor and the rest of the band this weekend? Just off the charts, really.” Kerrang hailed Nine Inch Nails’ London show as “one of the year’s most exceptional gigs…[from] a live band that, on form like this, is inarguably the best in the world. Bow down.” The tour concluded in Cleveland with a show that Cleveland.com proclaimed “one of the greatest and most singular concerts in the band’s history.” Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, Nine Inch Nails has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12pm local time at nin.com.

PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:

Sun Jun 15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Tue Jun 17 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jun 20 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat Jun 21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^

Tue Jun 24 – Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro

Thu Jun 26 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 27 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

Sun Jun 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Jul 01 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thu Jul 03 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^

Mon Jul 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Jul 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^

Sat Jul 12 – Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive^

Wed Aug 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Aug 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 14 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Fri Aug 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Aug 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wed Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Sep 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 05 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sat Sep 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Wed Sep 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Sep 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

^Festival Date