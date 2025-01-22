Nine Inch Nails Announce “Peel It Back” Tour 2025

Nine Inch Nails announced the Peel It Back Tour 2025, marking the band’s first live outing since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will kick off on Sunday, June 15, in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena, and take the band across Europe, including stops in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and more. The European leg will also feature major festival appearances at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, Open’er in Gdynia, Poland, and Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain, among others.
The North American leg will launch on Wednesday, August 6, in Oakland, CA, at Oakland Arena. Nine Inch Nails will also headline arenas in Portland, OR; Vancouver, BC; Chicago, IL; Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Nashville, TN; Houston, TX, and more. The tour will wrap up on Thursday, September 18, in Los Angeles, CA, at the Kia Forum. See below for itinerary.
The band’s 2022 world tour, which included a mixture of headline shows and festival headlining slots, earned stellar reviews. Boston Magazine marveled, “how cool was Trent Reznor and the rest of the band this weekend? Just off the charts, really.” Kerrang hailed Nine Inch Nails’ London show as “one of the year’s most exceptional gigs…[from] a live band that, on form like this, is inarguably the best in the world. Bow down.” The tour concluded in Cleveland with a show that Cleveland.com proclaimed “one of the greatest and most singular concerts in the band’s history.” Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, Nine Inch Nails has sold over 30 million records worldwide.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12pm local time at nin.com.
PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:
Sun Jun 15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Tue Jun 17 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jun 20 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sat Jun 21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^
Tue Jun 24 – Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro
Thu Jun 26 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 27 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
Sun Jun 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Jul 01 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu Jul 03 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^
Mon Jul 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Jul 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^
Sat Jul 12 – Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive^
Wed Aug 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Aug 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun Aug 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 14 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Fri Aug 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Aug 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Aug 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wed Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tue Sep 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 05 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sat Sep 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Wed Sep 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Sep 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Tue Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
^Festival Date