Bear McCreary Unveils the Making of “Incinerator” Featuring Serj Tankian and Slash

The man behind some of pop culture’s most iconic soundtracks, Bear McCreary, has just peeled back the curtain on the making of “Incinerator,” one of the most talked-about tracks off his debut rock opus, The Singularity. The two-time GRAMMY nominee and Emmy-BAFTA heavyweight dropped a behind-the-scenes video, offering fans an exclusive look into his creative process. And he’s not alone in this venture—metal maestro Serj Tankian (of System of a Down fame) joins him, sharing insights on the powerhouse vocals he contributed to the song. If that isn’t rock royalty enough, legendary guitarist Slash also pops up, wielding his signature guitar tone that brings an edge to the track.

In a move that fans won’t want to miss, McCreary and Tankian are making a rare in-person appearance together at the Eye For Sound Gallery in Los Angeles (1638 Colorado Blvd.) on November 16 from 1 PM to 4 PM. Here’s the scoop: anyone purchasing The Singularity on vinyl, CD, or as a graphic novel can snag an autograph and a selfie with the music legends themselves.

The Singularity isn’t just an album—it’s a full-blown sci-fi concept album and graphic novel, crafted to take listeners on a genre-bending journey through hard rock, heavy metal, and cinematic soundscapes. Fans will find McCreary digging deep, marrying his sweeping orchestral prowess with an all-star lineup that reads like the who’s who of rock and metal. Featuring the incomparable Serj Tankian on vocals, the album also calls in heavy hitters like Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Joe Satriani, and Buck Dharma (Blue Öyster Cult). Other rock icons lending their artistry include Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Scott Ian (Anthrax), and Brendon Small (Metalocalypse), alongside powerhouse contributors like Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings) and Gaelic rapper-poet Griogair.

But McCreary didn’t stop there—The Singularity fuses rock with a global tapestry of sound. A live orchestra, choir, and a range of world instruments like the bagpipes, morin khuur, and nyckelharpa infuse the tracks with both sonic weight and international flair. The entire project was a family affair, with McCreary’s brother, Brendan, stepping in as co-writer and co-producer, while also delivering lead vocals on eight of the album’s songs. And in a cinematic twist, the story of The Singularity unfolds through three evocative monologues, pulled straight from the album’s graphic novel and performed by acting titans Lee Pace, Danai Gurira, and Ryan Hurst.

Produced in partnership with Black Market Narrative, the graphic novel layers a visually explosive dimension over McCreary’s music, turning The Singularity into a multi-sensory experience that redefines the limits of rock concept albums. So, for those in L.A., November 16 offers a unique chance to meet the minds behind this ambitious project.