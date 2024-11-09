Lola Young Enlists Lil Yachty for “Charlie”

London’s music scene just got a little more global thanks to Lola Young, the singer-songwriter with a knack for raw lyrics and live energy. Her latest drop, “Charlie,” features none other than American rap icon Lil Yachty in an unexpected and electric collaboration. The track isn’t just another pop-rap crossover; it’s a full-on fusion that shows off the creative versatility of both artists, with Lil Yachty’s unpredictable, playful vibe layering seamlessly with Lola’s sharp lyrical edge.

How’d these two worlds collide? Turns out, Lil Yachty became a die-hard fan after catching Lola’s no-BS attitude and authentic storytelling through her online performances. That admiration turned into an organic collaboration, and “Charlie” is the proof—a track born out of mutual respect and a shared disregard for playing by the rules. But Lola’s collabs don’t stop there. This year, she also lent her vocals to “Like Him” on Tyler, The Creator’s new album, CHROMAKOPIA, putting her signature vocal punch on one of the album’s standout tracks.

Earlier this year, Lola dropped This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway, a fiery collection of songs recorded in LA with her longtime producer Solomonophic, who’s worked with big names like Remi Wolf, BROCKHAMPTON, and Dominic Fike. The album’s a genre-bending rollercoaster, and her tracks “Wish You Were Dead,” “Conceited,” and “Messy” have become instant favorites. Each song on the album blazes with a kinetic, charged energy, driven by Lola’s rage, humor, and killer storytelling. The production feels like a conversation between friends who just happen to be some of the best in the game right now.

And if you think Lola’s energy is only bottled up in her recordings, you haven’t seen her live. She recently wrapped the North American leg of her This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway headline tour, drawing crowds from L.A. to New York, and she’s not done yet. This December, she’s taking on the UK with a series of dates, including a sold-out show at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum, a major upgrade from her original Brixton Electric booking. Come February, she’ll be storming stages across Europe, bringing her distinct sound to an ever-growing legion of fans.

Lola’s also become a force on the festival circuit, lighting up stages at major events like Lollapalooza Chicago and Osheaga Festival, plus hometown stops at Yungblud’s Blud Fest and London’s All Points East. Whether it’s her magnetic stage presence or her willingness to push genre boundaries, Lola Young has proved she’s not just another artist in the industry—she’s building her own lane, and fans are ready to follow wherever it takes her.

Upcoming Live Shows

12/3 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

12/4 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

12/6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

12/8 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

12/9 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

12/10 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

2025

2/13/25 – Paris, France @ Alhambra

2/14/25 -Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

2/15/25 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

2/17/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

2/18/25 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

2/19/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oude Zaal