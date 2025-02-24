Breakout Artist Brenn! Bares His Soul on New Single “Franklin House”

Tuscaloosa singer-songwriter Brenn! shares new song “Franklin House,” a vivid portrait of heartache that builds to a moving, shout-along finish. “Franklin House” gets off to an intimate start, with Brenn!’s voice coming in clear and close as he sings about the aftermath of a heartbreaking breakup. As he examines his frayed emotions from every angle, the music grows in intensity, pulling in banjo, pedal steel, piano, drums, and other voices. Nearly every line is quotable, but the belted-out closing couplet might actually prove unforgettable: “I will survive but I’ll never recover / I will get by but I’ll never get over.”

Brenn!’s powerful storytelling has earned the 20-year-old a staggering following thus far. Following the release of his 2024 EP County Line, his numbers swelled to wild new heights: over 750M views on TikTok videos using his songs, 164M global streams across platforms, 2.2M+ monthly listeners on Spotify alone, 350,000 TikTok followers, and another 110,000 on Instagram.

On March 27, Brenn! kicks off his next headlining run, the Days on End Tour, bringing rousing songs both familiar and brand new to eager fans around the U.S. and Canada.

Brenn!’s Days on End Tour

Mar 27 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

Mar 28 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

Mar 29 – Nashville, TN – The Mil

Apr 2 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock @ Hob

Apr 3 – Austin, TX – The Parish

Apr 4 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

Apr 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

Apr 8 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey

Apr 9 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Apr 11 – Portland, OR – Holocene

Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

Apr 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

Apr 15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Apr 17 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Apr 18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN –​The Fine Line

Apr 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

Apr 23 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar

Apr 25 – Toronto, ON – Drake Underground

Apr 26 – Montreal, QC – Ministere

Apr 29 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 1 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA –​The Foundry @ The Fillmore

May 3 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd