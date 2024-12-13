CD Projekt Red Unveils The Witcher IV at The Game Awards 2024

Los Angeles played host to a major gaming revelation at The Game Awards 2024 as CD Projekt Red finally pulled back the curtain on The Witcher IV. The cinematic trailer for the highly anticipated title offered fans a tantalizing glimpse into the next chapter of the beloved franchise, setting the stage for a new era of storytelling within the Witcher universe.

In a bold departure from tradition, The Witcher IV will feature Ciri as its protagonist. The nearly six-minute cinematic trailer showcased the character, long cherished by fans, as she takes on a harrowing witcher contract in a remote village haunted by a monstrous entity. For generations, this creature has demanded ritual sacrifices, plunging the community into a cycle of fear and bloodshed.

Sebastian Kalemba, Game Director at CD Projekt Red, shared his excitement for this new direction. “We’re kicking off a brand-new Witcher saga, this time with Ciri at its heart,” Kalemba revealed. “For the longest time, we knew we wanted Ciri to step into the protagonist role. It felt natural. In The Witcher IV, we’re exploring what it truly means to become a witcher by following Ciri on her path. This trailer gives just a taste of her journey and the dark, grounded world we’re building.”

The trailer captured a haunting yet intimate tone, focusing on Ciri’s internal and external conflicts. As an outsider to the superstitious village, she witnesses the community preparing to sacrifice a young girl in hopes of appeasing the beast. Ciri, unwilling to stand by, takes it upon herself to challenge the monster and the villagers’ beliefs. The sequence highlights her evolving abilities, including a versatile chain weapon and advanced magical powers, offering players a glimpse of the gameplay depth the studio promises.

Beyond the narrative, the visual fidelity of the trailer underscored CD Projekt Red’s ambitions. The cinematic was rendered in a customized build of Unreal Engine 5, powered by an undisclosed NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, hinting at cutting-edge graphics for the final game. Assets and models from the game itself were used, providing an authentic representation of what players can expect. Platige Image, known for their contributions to The Witcher series’ iconic cinematics, collaborated closely with CD Projekt Red on the trailer, ensuring a seamless blend of artistry and storytelling.

Set to be a single-player, open-world RPG, The Witcher IV is built on Unreal Engine 5, promising to deliver the franchise’s most ambitious and immersive experience yet. As the inaugural entry in a new saga, the game signals a bold step forward, with Ciri leading the charge into uncharted territory for the Witcher universe.

For fans of the franchise and newcomers alike, the debut of The Witcher IV is a clear statement of intent: CD Projekt Red is doubling down on their legacy, aiming to redefine the open-world RPG genre once more.