Dove and Crumbl Unveil a Sweet Collaboration That Redefines Self-Care

Dove and Crumbl, two beloved brands with loyal followings, have come together to create a limited-edition collaboration that brings the joy of indulgence to your skincare routine. The Dove x Crumbl collection, now available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com, combines the nourishing expertise of Dove with the decadent, dessert-inspired scents that Crumbl is known for, resulting in a product lineup designed to pamper both the skin and the senses.

This exclusive collection introduces a range of body care essentials: Body Wash, Body Scrub, Deodorant, and Liquid Hand Wash. Each product is infused with one of three gourmet-inspired fragrances that channel Crumbl’s signature cookies:

Confetti Cake , reminiscent of a warm sugar cookie topped with pink buttercream frosting.

, reminiscent of a warm sugar cookie topped with pink buttercream frosting. Lemon Glaze , capturing the essence of a lemon sugar cookie drizzled with buttery glaze.

, capturing the essence of a lemon sugar cookie drizzled with buttery glaze. Strawberry Crumb Cake, evoking the rich aroma of strawberry cookies with vanilla glaze and buttery crumbs.

The collection goes beyond just fragrance; it pairs these delectable scents with Dove’s trusted formula for gentle, effective skin care. For the first time, Dove has even reimagined its iconic packaging, presenting the products in vibrant pink – a nod to Crumbl’s signature pink box, bringing a playful twist to the brand’s traditionally minimalist design.

This partnership marks an alignment of values and visions. Both brands celebrate moments of joy and indulgence, making them natural allies in creating a collection that turns ordinary routines into extraordinary experiences. Dove, known for its commitment to quality care, has crafted a line that allows consumers to revel in the comforting nostalgia of Crumbl cookies while maintaining their skin’s health and hydration.

To add a dose of excitement, Dove and Crumbl have enlisted the viral sensations, The Turn Up Twins, to amplify the launch. Their creative jingles will engage fans and skincare enthusiasts alike, spreading the message that self-care can be as delightful as a fresh-baked treat.

The Dove x Crumbl collection is more than just a product line; it’s an invitation to embrace life’s little pleasures. Available for a limited time, this collaboration is a reminder that indulgence doesn’t have to be reserved for dessert—it can be a part of your daily routine. Dive into this sensory experience and share your favorites with @dove and @crumbl, tagging them in your posts to showcase how you cookie your way to self-care.