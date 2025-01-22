DREAD’s A Knight’s War: A Darkly Thrilling Journey Through Horror and Heroism

Epic Pictures’ specialty horror label, DREAD, continues its tradition of delivering bold and innovative films with A Knight’s War. Directed by Matthew Ninaber, this medieval horror epic follows Bhodie, a knight of humble origins but unyielding devotion, on a perilous quest to retrieve the corrupted soul of the Chosen One from a treacherous underworld. With a limited theatrical release on February 7 and a video-on-demand (VOD) debut on February 11, A Knight’s War promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of horror, fantasy, and emotional depth.

At its core, A Knight’s War exemplifies the grit and ingenuity of independent filmmaking. Director Matthew Ninaber, known for his work on Psycho Goreman and Death Valley, imbues the film with a raw intensity, crafting a richly atmospheric world that is as haunting as it is visually stunning. Shot partially in Ninaber’s backyard with handcrafted sets, the film stands as a testament to the dedication and creativity of its cast and crew. As Ninaber himself reflects, “The grit and love that went into this film are undeniable when you see it on screen.”

Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald calls A Knight’s War an “exciting blend of horror and medieval storytelling,” highlighting the collaboration between DREAD and High Rise Studio in co-financing the project. This marks the fourth partnership between Matthew Ninaber and his brother, Jeremy Ninaber, who stars in the film alongside Kristen Kaster. Their shared passion and experience have brought life to a story that balances intense action with a deeper exploration of loyalty, sacrifice, and the darkness within.

With its limited theatrical run and impending Canadian release via Black Fawn Distribution, A Knight’s War is set to leave an indelible mark on the genre. Horror fans can look forward to a chilling journey through a world of witches, demons, and moral dilemmas, all culminating in a battle for humanity’s survival. For those seeking a cinematic experience that is both thrilling and thought-provoking, A Knight’s War stands ready to deliver.