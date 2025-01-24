DreadXP and Dark Machine Games Join Forces to Bring “White Knuckle” to Horror Fans

Indie horror publisher DreadXP has expanded its catalog of spine-chilling titles with an electrifying new addition. Teaming up with developer Dark Machine Games, DreadXP is set to publish the highly anticipated first-person speed climbing horror game, White Knuckle. Designed to keep players’ hearts racing and palms sweating, White Knuckle combines survival horror with pulse-pounding momentum-based movement in an atmospheric and decaying underground megastructure.

Set to launch on Steam Early Access later this year, White Knuckle has already created a buzz in the gaming community, with its demo achieving a 99% “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating from over 1,000 reviewers. If you’re a fan of high-octane horror experiences, here’s everything you need to know about the game that’s set to climb straight into your nightmares.

What is White Knuckle?

White Knuckle plunges players into the role of a lone climber battling to ascend SUB-STRUCTURE 17, a crumbling megastructure buried deep beneath the earth’s surface. The stakes? Survival. Below you lies a creeping, encroaching ooze. Above you, 10,000 meters of perilous terrain. Every climb is a frantic race against time, testing your reflexes, precision, and resource management skills in equal measure.

The gameplay is a high-octane blend of survival horror and intricate climbing mechanics. Players must use:

Momentum-based movement mechanics to scale deteriorating walls.

to scale deteriorating walls. Split-second reflexes to leap across precarious gaps and dodge deadly traps.

to leap across precarious gaps and dodge deadly traps. Careful resource management to keep their limited tools and inventory in check, as failure to retrieve the right item in time could mean plummeting into the abyss.

The World of SUB-STRUCTURE 17

White Knuckle is as much about its haunting atmosphere as it is about skillful climbing. SUB-STRUCTURE 17 is a decaying underground world brimming with danger at every corner. As you ascend through its various regions, the challenges become increasingly harrowing, with each area presenting unique enemies and environmental hazards.

Explore Diverse, Terrifying Zones

The Silos – Dry, dusty, and filled with treacherous machinery. The Pipeworks – A maze of putrid sewers teeming with danger. Habitation – Haunted piers filled with eerie remnants of life gone wrong.

Each area builds tension, forcing players to adapt their strategies on the fly to survive both the deteriorating environment and the malevolent denizens that lurk in the shadows.

Horror Meets Speed: Why White Knuckle Stands Out

What sets White Knuckle apart from other survival horror games is its fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled gameplay. Unlike traditional horror titles that focus on slow, creeping dread, White Knuckle combines that same tension with the urgency of speedrunning mechanics. This unique twist creates a constant push-and-pull dynamic:

Speed vs. Strategy – While climbing quickly is essential to survival, it’s equally important to manage tools and resources effectively. Being overly hasty could result in fatal mistakes, while taking too long could lead to deadly encounters.

– While climbing quickly is essential to survival, it’s equally important to manage tools and resources effectively. Being overly hasty could result in fatal mistakes, while taking too long could lead to deadly encounters. Skill-based Movement – The climbing mechanics demand precision and mastery, giving players a deep sense of satisfaction when they succeed.

– The climbing mechanics demand precision and mastery, giving players a deep sense of satisfaction when they succeed. High Stakes – Every leap feels like it could be your last, making the sense of accomplishment after overcoming a tough climb all the more rewarding.

Join the Climb: Early Access Coming Soon

Horror fans won’t have to wait too long to experience the thrill of White Knuckle. The game will launch in Steam Early Access later this year, giving players the chance to get an early taste of its innovative mechanics and nerve-shredding tension. In the meantime, you can download the demo on Steam, which has already won over thousands of players with its gripping gameplay and immersive world.

Why Horror Fans Should Keep an Eye on White Knuckle

DreadXP’s collaboration with Dark Machine Games is shaping up to be another milestone for the indie horror gaming scene. With its unique combination of speed climbing action, survival horror, and a richly atmospheric setting, White Knuckle is poised to deliver a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. Whether you’re a fan of adrenaline-pumping action or spine-chilling suspense, this game promises to keep you on edge from start to finish.

Don’t miss your chance to climb to safety—or slip to your doom. Add White Knuckle to your wishlist on Steam and stay tuned for more updates as its Early Access release approaches. Until then, prepare your skills with the free demo and see if you have what it takes to survive the climb.

Follow DreadXP and Dark Machine Games

Stay updated on White Knuckle’s progress by following DreadXP and Dark Machine Games on their official channels. The climb awaits—are you ready to face the horrors of SUB-STRUCTURE 17?