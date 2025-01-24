Celebrate Civilization VII with the CIV World Summit

The worldwide launch of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is just a few weeks away and to celebrate, 2K is hosting the Civ World Summit – a live Civ VII multiplayer showdown between five prominent members of the Civ community!

The livestream will be happening on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 AM PST / 5:00 PM CET, broadcasting live from the XPERION Hamburg in Germany. Firaxis community manager Sarah Engel and famed Civ creator PotatoMcWhiskey will be hosting the Summit in partnership with Rocket Beans TV.

For local fans or those wanting to attend in Hamburg, Germany, tickets can be purchased here to be part of the live studio audience watching the action unfold. At home, viewers can watch on the Firaxis Games Twitch Channel, Civilization YouTube Channel, or Civilization Facebook Page.

On Twitch, there will be a special Twitch Drop reward to commemorate the event, which can be earned by watching the Firaxis Games channel or one of the partnered channels streaming the competition!* Full instructions on how to earn the Cavalry Charge Banner cosmetic for your in-game profile can be found on the Civilization VII Twitch Drops page.

Finally, there will be an exciting announcement planned during the livestream. More information about the Civ World Summit will be shared in the upcoming weeks, including the roster of all five competitors.