Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg Host “Very Scary Lovers” – Premiering on ID

Investigation Discovery is set to unveil a bone-chilling new true crime special that delves into the sinister world of Benjamin and Erika Sifrit, a seemingly perfect couple whose passionate relationship spiraled into a horrific crime spree.

“VERY SCARY LOVERS,” co-hosted by husband-and-wife team Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, promises viewers an unprecedented look into one of the most disturbing criminal couples in recent history. Premiering Sunday, February 2 at 10pm ET/PT, the special unravels the shocking transformation of two individuals who appeared successful and promising.

A Facade of Perfection

On the surface, Benjamin “BJ” Sifrit and Erika seemed like the quintessential American couple. BJ, an Honor Man Navy Seal graduate, and Erika, a star college athlete studying law, constructed a carefully crafted image of normalcy. However, beneath this veneer lurked a dark and dangerous passion that would lead them down a path of unthinkable violence.

Exclusive Insights into Criminal Minds

The special offers never-before-shared first-person accounts and exclusive archival footage, providing an intimate glimpse into how their intense romantic relationship fueled a shared appetite for crime. As their thrill-seeking escalated, the couple pushed each other toward increasingly extreme and murderous acts.

Preceding the special, the season finale of “VERY SCARY PEOPLE” at 8pm ET/PT will feature another gripping true crime narrative, ensuring a night of heart-stopping storytelling for crime documentary enthusiasts.