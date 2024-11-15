Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition Brings Undead Action to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on November 19

Charlie Brennan
PlayStation players, get ready to take on the apocalypse in style. On November 19, 2024, Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition lands in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog. Whether you’re a first-time survivor or a seasoned veteran of the zombie-infested streets of Villedor, this addition makes it easier than ever to dive headfirst into the action. And with the game’s four-player co-op, you can rally your squad and turn the undead into an afterthought.

Since its original launch over two years ago, Dying Light 2 has undergone a transformation powered by player feedback. With nearly 20 major updates enhancing everything from gameplay to visuals, the Reloaded Edition delivers a polished, adrenaline-packed experience. In short: there’s never been a better time to sink your teeth into this undead adventure.

A Visual Feast for PlayStation 5 Pro Owners

But wait—there’s more. Developer Techland isn’t stopping at adding Dying Light 2 to PS Plus. They’re rolling out exclusive graphical enhancements for PlayStation 5 Pro users. These tweaks bring new life to the already stunning streets of Villedor, offering four improved graphical modes that let players tailor their zombie-slaying experience to their preferences:

  • Balanced: Upscaled 4K at 60 FPS with improved resolution (1512p), enhanced global illumination, and better reflections.
  • Resolution: Native 4K at 30 FPS, delivering premium details like sharper shadows and advanced lighting effects.
  • Performance: Upscaled 4K with VRR support, hitting up to 120 FPS. Expect smoother gameplay and beefed-up effects at 1440p.
  • Quality: Upscaled 4K at 30 FPS with ray tracing, featuring upgrades in shadow and lighting fidelity for those who want cinematic zombie carnage.

For new PlayStation 5 Pro owners, this is the perfect excuse to see just what their console can do—and there’s no better testing ground than the gritty, parkour-packed apocalypse of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

With its arrival on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, this is your chance to experience the ultimate open-world zombie game with friends or alone, with enhanced visuals and refined gameplay. November 19 is fast approaching—grab your grappling hook and get ready to Stay Human.


