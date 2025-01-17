FOX Renews “Murder in a Small Town” for Season 2

FOX Television Network has officially renewed its hit psychological drama Murder in a Small Town for a second season. Based on L.R. Wright’s Edgar Award-winning Karl Alberg book series, the show stars Rossif Sutherland (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Karl Alberg, a big-city detective seeking solace in a quiet coastal town. Instead, he uncovers a community brimming with dark secrets and shocking crimes.

Praised for its compelling storytelling and atmospheric visuals, the series is produced by Sepia Films and Future Shack Entertainment, with Ian Weir (Arctic Air) serving as head writer and executive producer. Set against the haunting beauty of British Columbia, the show balances mystery and emotion, offering a fresh take on the cozy crime genre.

Brooke Bowman, FOX’s EVP of Drama Programming, celebrated the renewal, saying, “We look forward to giving fans a second season of Karl Alberg’s unmatched expertise as a crime solver in Murder in a Small Town. We’re excited to continue this journey with our talented cast and crew.”

The show’s popularity speaks for itself. Ranking among the top three new FOX shows on Hulu, it has resonated with both broadcast and streaming audiences. Future Shack CEO Jeff Wachtel hailed the renewal as a testament to the series’ creative and commercial success.

With its unique blend of psychological intrigue and coastal charm, Murder in a Small Town is poised to keep audiences guessing as it dives deeper into its web of secrets in season two.