Get Your Phone Holiday-Ready with OtterBox’s Winter Collection

The holiday season is a time for travel, capturing cherished moments, and staying connected. Your smartphone, undoubtedly your most critical travel companion, deserves a festive upgrade that combines style, protection, and convenience. OtterBox’s Symmetry Series Winter Collection and the versatile 2-in-1 Crossbody Strap, now available on OtterBox.com, deliver just that—while also being 30% off through Thanksgiving.

Holiday Cheer Meets Everyday Functionality

The Symmetry Series Winter Collection brings festive flair to your iPhone 16 with ultra-slim cases adorned in holiday-inspired designs. Featuring classic nutcrackers, charming bows, and timeless plaid patterns, these cases are as much a holiday fashion statement as they are a functional necessity. Beyond their stylish exterior, these cases offer OtterBox’s legendary protection, keeping your phone safe from unexpected drops or bumps during the holiday hustle.

Whether you’re documenting family gatherings, snapping photos of twinkling lights, or managing travel logistics, these cases ensure your phone stays in pristine condition—all while embracing the season’s spirit.

Crossbody Convenience for Busy Holidays

Pair your festive case with OtterBox’s new 2-in-1 Crossbody Strap, designed to make your device easily accessible during the holiday rush. Compatible with iPhone 16 devices, the strap connects seamlessly to built-in accessory attach points on the Symmetry Series cases.

The crossbody strap keeps your phone secure and close at hand, whether you’re navigating airports, shopping for last-minute gifts, or simply enjoying seasonal festivities. Its thoughtfully designed loops let you attach essentials like keys or headphones, while the adjustable strap ensures a perfect fit for hands-free convenience. Need a change? Convert the crossbody into a wrist strap in seconds.

Shop Now and Save

This holiday season, combine style, protection, and practicality with the Symmetry Series Winter Collection and 2-in-1 Crossbody Strap. Available now on OtterBox.com, these holiday must-haves are 30% off through Thanksgiving—making it the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved one.

Gear up your phone for the festive season and tackle the holidays with confidence and style.