Goose Announces New Album Everything Must Go – Out April 25

Exciting news for fans of Goose! The Connecticut-based quintet has announced the release of their highly anticipated fourth studio album, Everything Must Go, arriving via No Coincidence Records on Friday, April 25. Digital pre-saves are available now, and vinyl pre-orders open tomorrow, January 28 at 12 noon ET. This marks the band’s first new studio release in nearly three years, following their critically acclaimed 2022 album, Dripfield.

The album’s debut single, “Give It Time”, premiered today, showcasing the band’s signature blend of introspection and euphoria. The track begins with a gentle melody, mirroring moments of self-doubt, before building into a powerful anthem of hope, complete with soaring guitar riffs and five-part harmonies. Reflecting on the song, singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda shares:

“The arrangement came together in real-time as the band was emerging from a difficult moment. It feels like an anthem of patience, perseverance, and possibility.”

Singer/keyboardist/guitarist Peter Anspach adds:

“This song is a celebration of how far we’ve come as a band — from small bars to Madison Square Garden. It embodies the brotherhood and bond that brought us here.”

Produced by D. James Goodwin, Everything Must Go captures the evolution of Goose’s sound, blending live performance energy with reimagined fan-favorites and fresh new material. According to Mitarotonda:

“This album reflects the band’s journey, not in a linear way but as a mix of moods, ideas, and characters. It’s a celebration of change and growth — everyone’s welcome to the party.”

Goose’s Everything Must Go Summer Tour

To celebrate the album’s release, Goose will embark on one of their biggest tours to date, including their first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden on June 28. Newly announced dates begin May 30 in Bend, OR, with highlights like two-night runs in Chesterfield, MO (June 10-11), Cleveland, OH (June 24-25), and a special homecoming show in New Haven, CT (June 29).

Fans can sign up now at goosetheband.com/tour for presale access starting January 29 at 10:00 am (local). General on-sale begins January 31 at 10:00 am (local).

Upcoming Events

Before the summer tour, Goose has a packed schedule, including their debut Canadian shows in Toronto, ON (February 10-11) and their three-night destination festival, Viva El Gonzo, in San José del Cabo, Mexico, from May 8-10. Featuring performances by Goose, The War on Drugs, Tycho, Dawes, and more, this promises to be an unforgettable event.

Don’t Miss Out!

Mark your calendars for April 25 to experience Everything Must Go. Pre-save the album today and grab your vinyl pre-orders starting tomorrow. With its themes of growth, change, and hope, this album is set to become a defining moment in Goose’s journey.

For more information on the album, tour dates, and tickets, visit goosetheband.com.

GOOSE – TOUR 2025

FEBRUARY

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

7 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

8 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10 – Toronto, ON – History (SOLD OUT)

11 – Toronto, ON – History (SOLD OUT)

13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

14 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

15 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

24 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival *

MAY

8-10 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

25 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley *

30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

31 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion †

JUNE

1 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens †

3 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl †

4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre †

6 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory †

11 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory †

12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park †

13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

14-15 – Columbia, MD – All Good Now *

17 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion †

20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion †

21 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC †

22 – Highmount, NY – Mountain Jam *

27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion †

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl †

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE