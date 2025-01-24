Topic & Daecolm Rejoin Forces with Euphoric Dance Track “Control Of Me”

Following the electrifying success of the 5th-anniversary VIP remix of his global smash hit “Breaking Me,” German-Croatian DJ and producer Topic returns with a brand-new single, “Control Of Me,” in collaboration with rising singer songwriter Daecolm. Out now via Astralwerks, this track marks Topic’s first release of the year, and his second song with the Southern African artist following their unforgettable summer-defining anthem “I Adore You.”

“Control Of Me” is an exhilarating Afro-House production laced with intoxicating love-struck lyrics. Capturing the spellbinding moment when eyes lock across the dance floor, the refrain, “your eyes take control of me,” echoes throughout the track. Kicking off with Daecolm’s hypnotic vocals over a smooth afro-inspired rhythm, the song immediately pulls listeners into its euphoric soundscape and gradually builds to a satisfying crescendo.

The single marks Topic’s first release of 2025 following a stellar year, including the huge success of “I Adore You,” his summer 2024 collaboration with Daecolm, which has amassed over 150 million streams to date. Their musical chemistry is undeniable, and “Control Of Me” solidifies their status as a powerhouse duo in the electronic music scene.