NoNight’s NN3: A Synth-Pop Journey Through Urban Darkness

Brooklyn-based band NoNight unveils a provocative new single from their upcoming album NN3, offering a raw exploration of modern societal constraints through pulsing synth-pop.

Founding members Justin Russo and Ben Kaplan crafted the track around an intense drum beat, creating a sound that critiques contemporary social dynamics. The song’s lyrics expose a “grab all you can” culture where individual agency feels increasingly diminished under corporate control.

NN3 represents a sonic expedition through urban nightlife—capturing the essence of late-night subway rides, rain-slicked streets, and dimly lit dance clubs. The album prioritizes rhythmic electronic elements, transforming city experiences into a musical narrative of isolation and momentum.

Formed in 2013, NoNight emerges from a collective of accomplished musicians including members from Mercury Rev, The Silent League, and Sleep Maps. For this record, they’ve expanded their lineup to include Jeremy Lloyd-Styles and Tess Posner, broadening their artistic palette.

The digital album NN3 drops January 31st, 2025, via Lost Future Records, promising a visceral soundtrack that reflects the complex emotional terrain of contemporary urban existence.