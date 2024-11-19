Heroes of Justice Debut in the Season 7 Launch of Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Season 7 introduces news characters, rewards and multipliers inspired by the animated movie DRAGON BALL SUPER: Super Hero. DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via STEAM, and is compatible with PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

More information on the game is available at www.bandainamcoent.com/games/dragon-ball-the-breakers.

This heroic new season debuts a new raider, the two heroes of justice created by Dr. Hedo, Gamma 1 and 2. On level 1, players will have to protect civilians as Gamma 2 while also filling up the evolution gauge to switch to Gamma 1 for level 2 who will also have to protect civilians from danger. Once players get to Level 3, Gamma 1 will continue to locate hidden civilians and survivors with Gamma 2 following and supporting every move. In Level 4; Magenta, equipped with a jetpack and optical camouflage, sneaks around the map to find a hidden device that activates Cell Max, the most powerful raider. To defeat this monster and save the survivors, the opposing players can find the Super Transphere on the map and transform into Orange Piccolo (Giant), the only one with the power to fight off Cell Max.

Players can login daily throughout the season awards to receive daily rewards, Super Warrior Spirits and Spirit Siphon Tickets to spend and unlock new characters obtainable only during the second anniversary celebrations. Multipliers are also in action during the whole season, boosting experience, Zeni gains and Super Warrior Spirits.