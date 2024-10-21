Indie Dream Pop Musician Pete Birch Shares Touching Tribute In “Door 10” Debut Single

Inspired by a friend’s heartbreaking losses, Pete Birch’s debut single as a solo artist, “Door 10”, attempts to balance life’s tragic lessons with its undeniable beauty. Re-emerging after a long hiatus from a successful music career, Pete is ready to share his music, message and musings with the world.

A lot has changed since Pete Birch left NYC 20 years ago. Moving his family to Massachusetts, going back to school and becoming a Park Ranger were a major shift for the musician, but a correction he needed for his mind and soul. After finding success with multiple bands, including The Rake’s Progress and Booga Sugar, the tragic events of 9-11 stopped him and his music career in their tracks.

No matter how much has changed, however, music was always calling. Quietly at first, and then too loud to ignore, Pete decided it was time to get back to it. Collaborating with a close friend on a project called Small Parade, they built a small studio together in Pete’s basement. In 2023, he started writing and recording his first solo material, which he plans to release as an EP called Strange Reality, scheduled for 2025.

With a wide range of musical influences that include the Beatles, Beach Boys, ELO, David Bowie, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, The Postal Service, Beach House, and Low Roar, the new song and upcoming EP marks the first time the talented musician has done everything by himself. From writing to playing all of the instruments to producing and mixing, all of the songs come from a personal place close to Pete’s heart.

For more on Pete Birch, visit:

https://www.petebirch.com

https://www.instagram.com/petebirch2024