Toosii Releases New Video “I Do” Featuring Muni Long

Toosii is back and bringing the heat with his latest visual for “I Do,” featuring the sultry vocals of Muni Long. Fresh off his newly-released project JADED, the track taps into an undeniable early 2000s vibe, perfect for those yearning for a touch of nostalgia. The video is a star-studded affair, with appearances from singer/actor Trevor Jackson and comedian/actor Malik Bazille. Bazille plays a meddlesome third wheel, attempting to stir up trouble between Toosii and his on-screen love, while Jackson portrays Muni’s romantic interest. Together, Toosii and Muni Long deliver a seamless blend of their distinct voices, already making “I Do” a strong contender for 2024’s definitive lover’s anthem. The track’s official video made its big debut on BET Jams, BET Soul, and even took over the iconic Paramount Times Square billboards, signaling a massive push for the song’s success.

Earlier this month, Toosii dropped JADED via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, showcasing his growth and versatility as an artist. The project features standouts like “Fuk U Mean” and “Champs Élysées” with Gunna, reminding fans why Toosii’s raw honesty and sharp lyricism are so magnetic. But JADED isn’t just about staying in one lane; Toosii flexes his range by sliding over Afrobeats on “Fire & Desire,” while also cooking up anthem-worthy bangers with “Party Girl Anthems” and “Sticks and Stones.”

What really sets Toosii apart, though, is his ability to fuse rap and R&B effortlessly. Tracks like “Ok…Whatever” featuring Kehlani and the anthemic “I Do” with Muni Long prove why he’s the perfect hybrid artist for this generation. JADED marks Toosii’s first full project since his platinum-selling album NAUJOUR, which included his smash hit “Favorite Song,” a Billboard Hot 100 top five record. With JADED, Toosii is making it clear—he’s not just riding the wave, he’s creating it.