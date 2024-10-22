Mercury Rev Announces 2025 North American Tour

Last month, psychedelic rock titans Mercury Rev unleashed their latest sonic odyssey, Born Horses, via Bella Union, and it’s already sending waves through the indie music scene. Critics from every corner of the music universe—Pitchfork, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, Under The Radar, Talkhouse, Uproxx, NME, FLOOD Magazine, and Clash—are singing its praises. Currently captivating audiences overseas, Mercury Rev has announced their long-awaited return to North American stages with a 2025 tour that promises to be a transformative live experience. The tour kicks off February 24 in Vancouver and hits major cities like NYC, LA, Seattle, Boston, and DC. If you’ve been craving a revival of their otherworldly performances, mark your calendars: tickets go on sale Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

For those who’ve followed the band since the early days, this announcement hits close to home. Mercury Rev has always pushed the boundaries of experimental rock, earning a solid place in music history. Just recently, Pitchfork handed them a glowing 9.3 for their 1991 classic Yerself Is Steam, a reminder of their untouchable legacy. Fast forward to Born Horses, and the band is still at the top of their game, crafting a glistening blend of psych-jazz-folk-baroque-ambient dreamscapes. It’s a collection steeped in poetic ambition, showcasing their refined instrumentation and unwavering indie rock spirit while introducing fresh layers of philosophical depth.

Frontman Jonathan Donahue has made it clear that Born Horses is more than just an album; it’s a homage to avant-garde pioneers and poets who shaped progressive thought. Vocal inspiration for the project channels minimalist composer Tony Conrad—who was aligned with LaMonte Young’s Dream Syndicate and had ties to The Velvet Underground—and beat poet Robert Creeley, a towering figure in American literature. Both Conrad and Creeley were professors at the University at Buffalo, the very city where Mercury Rev took form. This blend of avant-garde influences elevates Born Horses into an ethereal and introspective realm, proving once again that Mercury Rev refuses to stagnate.

If the album’s swirling, genre-bending soundscapes have left you enchanted, wait until you experience it live.

Mercury Rev 2025 North American Tour

2/24/25: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

2/25/25: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

2/26/25: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

2/28/25: San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival / Rickshaw Stop

3/1/25: Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

3/2/25: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

3/4/25: San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

4/12/25: Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

4/13/25: Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

4/15/25: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

4/16/25: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

4/17/25: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/18/25: Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Outremont

4/19/25: Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

4/22/25: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle