Kesha Unleashes Action-Packed Music Video for Smash Hit “JOYRIDE”

Multi-platinum pop powerhouse Kesha has unveiled the official music video for her blockbuster single, “JOYRIDE,” and it’s a cinematic thrill ride from start to finish. Directed by Dimitri Basil, Cooper Roussel, and Laura Gorun—known for their work with Kylie Minogue, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Kings of Leon—the video is a high-octane desert chase where Kesha takes the wheel, outmaneuvering a crew of sinister villains in explosive fashion. Premiering on YouTube, “JOYRIDE” is available now on Kesha Records, her own independent label.

The release of the video caps off a massive 2024 for Kesha and sets the stage for what’s to come, including her next single, “DELUSIONAL,” dropping November 29. With “JOYRIDE” already pulling in over 100 million streams globally since its July 4 release, the track has proven to be a runaway hit, landing at #6 on Billboard’s “Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles” and “Hot Dance/Electronic Songs” charts, as well as cracking the top 30 on “Pop Airplay.” Internationally, the single has lit up charts from the UK to New Zealand. Meanwhile, the track’s lyric video has already notched 7 million YouTube views, as fans eagerly awaited today’s full visual feast.

Produced by Zhone—best known for Troye Sivan’s GRAMMY-nominated “Rush”—and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love, “JOYRIDE” marks a bold new chapter in Kesha’s evolution. It’s a celebration of her empowerment as an independent artist and her sonic reinvention following 2023’s critically lauded Gag Order.

As the final moments of 2024 tick down, the “JOYRIDE” video reminds fans why Kesha has always been a master of unapologetic pop anthems. With a new single and a blockbuster 2025 on the horizon, it’s clear this joyride is just getting started.