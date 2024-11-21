Nicki Minaj Adds Extended Verse on Juice Wrld Collab “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)”

Nicki Minaj has added her signature flair to Juice WRLD’s latest posthumous release, “All Girls Are The Same 2 (Insecure).” The extended version, produced by Louis Bell—whose résumé boasts hits for Post Malone and Justin Bieber—is now available through Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. The remix amps up the emotional depth of the track, with Minaj’s verse cutting deep into the track’s haunting emo-rap roots while elevating its sonic edge.

When the track initially dropped, it became an instant sensation, garnering attention from music heavyweights like Rolling Stone, Billboard, XXL, ET, Complex, The Source, UPROXX, and more. Critics have been quick to celebrate Juice WRLD’s legacy, with Variety hailing him as a “rap prodigy” and HYPEBEAST noting how the original track’s emo-rap vibe has evolved into something with a rockstar-level impact.

The remix is set to feature on Juice WRLD’s upcoming and final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, a much-anticipated release that promises to further cement his legacy in music history.

Fans will also have a chance to pay tribute to Juice WRLD at the fourth and final Juice WRLD Day on November 30, hosted at Chicago’s United Center. Presented by Grade A Productions, the event will celebrate the late artist’s life and music with an exclusive listening party for the new album, performances from special guests, and surprises sure to electrify his loyal fanbase. It’s a fitting farewell to an artist whose impact continues to resonate worldwide.