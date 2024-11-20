Lady Gaga Unveils “DISEASE (THE POISON LIVE)”—A Guitar-Driven Evolution of Her Latest Hit

Thirteen-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga continues to redefine the sonic boundaries of her artistry with the release of “DISEASE (THE POISON LIVE)”, a guitar-infused rendition of the lead single from her highly anticipated February 2025 album. Produced by Gaga herself, this latest version follows last week’s acoustic reinterpretation, “DISEASE (THE ANTIDOTE LIVE),” and showcases her rare ability to transform a pop anthem into a multidimensional masterpiece. Fans can stream and download the new track now or watch the intimate music video, filmed at Woodshed Studios in Malibu, California.

Originally released on October 25, “DISEASE” has proven to be a creative playground for Gaga, with each iteration unraveling new layers of its emotional and sonic depth. This latest release amplifies the song’s raw intensity, highlighting Gaga’s versatility and her unique capacity to balance vulnerability with power. The evolving versions of the track offer a tantalizing preview of her forthcoming album—informally dubbed LG7—which is set to traverse a landscape of genres, textures, and emotions, promising a deeply soulful and transformative listening experience.

With “DISEASE (THE POISON LIVE)”, Lady Gaga once again demonstrates why she remains one of music’s most innovative and compelling forces. As her next album looms on the horizon, fans and critics alike are left anticipating the full scope of her creative vision.