Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s Self-Titled Debut Turns 20 & Gets World Tour, Vinyl Reissue, and Rediscovered Gems

Two decades ago, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah dropped their self-titled debut and changed the game for indie rock. Now, the band is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark album with a massive world tour and an exclusive reissue that dives deep into their sonic roots.

A Tour Worth 20 Years of Anticipation

The celebration kicks off in style next year with a North American tour launching March 31, 2025, in Washington, DC. Over the course of 20 electrifying shows, the band will revisit the album that set the DIY scene ablaze, wrapping the North American leg with a homecoming show on May 10 at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer.

Once the dust settles stateside, CYHSY will take their anniversary party across the Atlantic. September marks a string of European dates, including a two-night stand at London’s EartH on September 19-20. And that’s not all—the tour ventures Down Under with gigs in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off November 5 at Sydney’s Metro Theatre. Tickets go live this Friday, November 22, so set your alarms. Plus, more dates—including stops in Japan, Central and South America—are still under wraps. Check out cyhsy.com/live for the latest details.

A Vinyl Love Letter to the Fans

The milestone isn’t just about the shows. Early next year, CYHSY will release a limited-edition vinyl reissue of their debut album through their independent label in partnership with Secretly Distribution. Fans can expect newly remixed and remastered tracks that highlight the scrappy, joyful energy that made the original release so unforgettable.

Rediscovering “Heavy Metal”

To sweeten the deal, CYHSY unveiled a rediscovered version of their fan-favorite track, “Heavy Metal.” Originally recorded in 2004 at Machines with Magnets Studios in Rhode Island, this version offers a rawer, more immediate take on the song. Frontman Alec Ounsworth calls it a snapshot of the band’s early, chaotic creativity: “a young group of guys all piling into one hotel room to wake up and go to a real studio (!) to try to come up with something special just for the fun of it.”

“Heavy Metal was meant for an EP we thought we’d shop around to labels,” Ounsworth explains. “We never imagined we’d end up with a full album. Listening back now, I think this version captures a certain innocence—something I try hard not to forget.”

The Album That Defined an Era

When CYHSY’s debut hit in 2005, it didn’t just make waves—it redefined indie music. With its kaleidoscopic mix of quirky pop hooks, lo-fi charm, and Alec Ounsworth’s distinctive wail, the album became a benchmark for a burgeoning DIY movement. Tracks like “The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth” and “Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood” weren’t just standout songs; they were rallying cries for a generation of misfit dreamers.

The band’s fearless embrace of offbeat sounds and self-reliance set the tone for what independent music could be, proving that a self-released album could break barriers, captivate fans, and inspire countless imitators.

A Celebration of Legacy—and What’s Next

As CYHSY heads into their third decade, this 20th-anniversary celebration feels less like a swan song and more like a victory lap. For Alec Ounsworth and company, it’s a chance to revisit the innocence, exuberance, and sheer joy of the music that started it all.

Ready your playlists and mark your calendars—Clap Your Hands Say Yeah is about to remind us all why their debut still feels so revolutionary, 20 years later.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah 20th Anniversary World Tour 2005

MARCH

31 – Washington DC – The Atlantis

APRIL

1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

2 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

4 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulip’s

5 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

7 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

8 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

9 – San Francisco, CA – Independent

11 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

12 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile Café

13 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

16 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

MAY

2 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

3 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

4 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

6 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall

7 – Albany, NY – The Egg

8 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom

9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

SEPTEMBER

14 – Leffinge, BE – Leffingeleuren Festival †

16 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

18 – Paris, FR – Gaité Lyrique

19 – London, UK – EartH

20 – London, UK – EartH

NOVEMBER

5 – Sydney, AU – Metro Theatre

7 – Melbourne, AU – Northcote Theatre

8 – Brisbane, AU – The Triffid

11 – Auckland, NZ – The Tuning Fork

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE