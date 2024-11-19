Young Franco’s UK Garage Meets Aussie Flair “Going On” Sets the Stage for His Debut LP

Young Franco is back, and he’s serving up a sizzling dose of summer with his latest release, “Going On,” featuring UK-based rising star piri and garage legend MC DT. The infectious track arrives alongside a visually stunning music video directed by Sam Bratby, capturing the vibrant energy of the song. But that’s not all—the Australian DJ and producer has officially announced his highly anticipated debut album, it’s Franky baby!, set to drop on January 24.

“Going On” is a masterclass in feel-good UK garage, blending crisp, syncopated beats with dreamy, soulful melodies that feel tailor-made for sunny days and late-night dance floors. Piri’s ethereal yet powerful vocals glide effortlessly over the track, channeling her unique fusion of pop and electronic sounds, while MC DT’s magnetic presence and rapid-fire flow anchor the song in classic garage energy. It’s a dazzling intersection of styles, rooted in Young Franco’s deep admiration for the UK scene.

The music video is a colorful, high-energy companion to the song, brimming with youthful vibrancy and playful visuals. It’s a perfect extension of Franco’s signature aesthetic—fun, bold, and impossible to ignore.

Beyond the single, Young Franco’s debut album promises to be a genre-bending showcase of his dynamic artistry. It’s Franky baby! spans an eclectic mix of influences, from disco and Italo-disco to rap, punk, and global dance music, pulling sonic inspiration from the UK, Italy, Nigeria, and beyond. The album is set to feature a who’s-who of trailblazing collaborators, including Denzel Curry, Franc Moody, p-rallel, Dana Williams, EARTHGANG, and more.

Each track on the 10-song collection is a testament to Franco’s ability to seamlessly blend diverse sounds and styles while maintaining a cohesive, high-energy vibe. It’s a celebration of collaboration, friendship, and the creative magic that happens when artists from different worlds come together.

As Young Franco continues to carve out his place as a global tastemaker, it’s Franky baby! feels poised to be the defining statement of his career. With “Going On” already setting the tone, January 24 can’t come soon enough. Get ready to dance—Young Franco’s world is one you’ll never want to leave.