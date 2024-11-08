Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman Face Off in Rescue Thriller ‘Gunner’

Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman are here to redefine the classic action-thriller with Gunner. Hemsworth plays a former special forces operative whose only mission now is to save his sons, portrayed by Grant Feely (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Connor DeWolfe (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers). But this isn’t just any rescue op—Gunner throws him into a gritty face-off against a fierce rival patriarch played by none other than Freeman.

Hemsworth’s character, Gunner, is a man driven by the kind of single-minded, ruthless determination that only a father can muster. This is the guy who’s ready to push every limit, break every rule, and even team up with old enemies to save his boys. It’s brutal, intense, and refreshingly raw, with Freeman’s character providing a formidable foil that’s as cerebral as it is menacing.

Gunner is a relentless ride through the heart of familial loyalty and the depths a father will dive to bring his family back together. It’s Luke Hemsworth unleashed—and yes, he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Available to own or rent on digital platforms from December 9th.