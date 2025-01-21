M&M’S Ice Cream Introduces Its First Ever Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

To celebrate National Peanut Butter Day, M&M'S is bringing fans a nostalgic, flavor-packed treat, crafted to satisfy any peanut butter enthusiast.

Just in time for National Peanut Butter Day (January 24), M&M’S Ice Cream is launching its newest innovation: the first-ever M&M’S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich! This new treat is a nod to the enduring popularity of peanut butter, which continues to reign as the No. 1 nut flavor for Gen Z and millennials in ice cream.

M&M’S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich delivers a delightful multi-texture flavor experience that combines the crunch of M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis, the melt-in-your mouth sweetness of “home-baked” style sugar cookies and the rich, creamy goodness of 100% real peanut butter ice cream. Leaning into the popularity of peanut butter, this innovation joins the colorfully fun M&M’S Ice Cream portfolio with a sweet-and-salty creamy peanut butter twist.

The M&M’S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich is the latest addition to the popular M&M’S Ice Cream’s Cookie Sandwich lineup, which already includes Vanilla, Chocolate and Cookies & Cream varieties. Now available at retailers nationwide, M&M’S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches come in single serve (3.5 oz.) and 4-packs (14 oz.) to share the joy with others or enjoy for yourself.