New Mascot Horror Game BOBO’S FUNZONE Available on Steam

Released today to much anticipation, this twisted game promises to take players on a nightmarish journey they won’t soon forget. Combining childhood nostalgia with heart-pounding suspense, BOBO’S FUNZONE flips the script on a seemingly innocent family outing—turning it into a deadly game of survival.



In BOBO’S FUNZONE, you play as a father who has arrived at the titular indoor play center to pick up his daughter after a friend’s birthday party. The setting feels immediately familiar: colorful ball pits, winding slides, arcade machines, and a towering animatronic clown named Bobo, the venue’s cheerful mascot. But as you step inside, things take a chilling turn. The lights flicker, the laughter of children fades into an eerie silence, and your daughter is nowhere to be found.



Bobo—or what’s left of his malfunctioning animatronic programming—has other plans for you. The nightmare begins on right now. Get BOBO’S FUNZONE on Steam today—and prepare for the party you’ll never forget.