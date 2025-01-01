Osgood Perkins Unwraps a Chilling Holiday Gift with Stephen King’s The Monkey

‘Tis the season for scares, and director Osgood Perkins is playing Santa in the creepiest way possible. In a surprise holiday treat, Perkins dropped an exclusive sneak peek of his latest film, The Monkey, a spine-chilling adaptation of Stephen King’s haunting short story. Presented as a Christmas “gift” to fans, the preview teases a movie Perkins calls “dark but fun,” a perfect cocktail for thrill-seekers and King devotees alike.

Produced by horror heavyweight James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), The Monkey is shaping up to be a love letter to King’s original story. Perkins, clearly brimming with excitement, promises that this adaptation doesn’t shy away from the grittier elements of the tale. “Insane kills,” he teased during his introduction, hinting that audiences should brace themselves for a wild ride. And if anyone understands the delicate art of adapting King’s sinister worlds to the screen, it’s this duo.

The preview, running just a few tantalizing minutes, offers a taste of the film’s eerie tone and unsettling tension. However, true to his horror roots, Perkins left fans hanging before any major spoilers could creep in. The rest, he insists, will be worth the wait when The Monkey lands in theaters on February 21, 2025.

This release marks yet another addition to the cinematic universe of Stephen King, as Hollywood continues its love affair with the Master of Horror. Perkins and Wan’s team-up signals a thrilling new chapter for King adaptations, with The Monkey looking to carve its own bloody path alongside classics like It and Doctor Sleep.

Feeling curious—or maybe just brave? Keep your eyes peeled for more updates. Until then, consider Perkins’ holiday preview a sinister stocking stuffer to tide you over until the main event.