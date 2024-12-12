Psychological Horror ‘Listen Carefully’ Debuts on Streaming

Haida Street Films and RBG Films are excited to announce the worldwide VOD debut of Listen Carefully, the latest feature from filmmaker Ryan Barton-Grimley. Barton-Grimley returns to the screen following the 2020 premiere of his previous feature Hawk and Rev: Vampire Slayers.

Listen Carefully made its world premiere at Fantaspoa, the International Fantastic Film Festival of Porto Alegre and its North American premiere at Dances With Films.

The psychological thriller went on to screen at Macabro Mexico City, Fangofest Amposta and Scarefest Weekend, where Barton-Grimley was nominated for Best Actor. Listen Carefully debuts worldwide on Digital VOD December 16, 2024, including Apple TV, Tubi, and Prime Video.