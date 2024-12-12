The Twisted Childhood Universe Expands: Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare Drops in 2025 for a Three-Day Run

The team behind the jaw-dropping Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey phenomenon is back to turn another childhood classic into a fever dream you’ll never forget. Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare—brought to you by Jagged Edge Productions, ITN Studios, and Iconic Events Releasing—is the latest sinister chapter in what fans are calling the Twisted Childhood Universe. Mark your calendars: this dark reimagining of the boy who wouldn’t grow up is swooping into theaters for a three-day exclusive engagement, from January 13 to January 15, 2025.

Penned and directed by Scott Chambers, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare follows Wendy Darling on a perilous mission to rescue her brother Michael from the clutches of a malevolent Peter Pan. But this isn’t your storybook Peter. Think less green tights and more nightmare fuel as he lures Michael to Neverland for a fate no bedtime story could prepare him for. Joining Wendy on her journey is a very twisted Tinkerbell—one who’s got a habit for what she thinks is fairy dust.

The cast boasts a blend of emerging talent and seasoned actors who bring this sinister tale to life. Megan Placito (The Salt Path, TV’s Doctors and Father Brown) stars as Wendy Darling, while Martin Portlock (Britain’s Got Talent) plays the nefarious Peter Pan. Kit Green (Dragon’s Dogma 2) takes on Tinkerbell with chaotic glee, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (The Pope’s Exorcist, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2) plays Wendy’s imperiled brother Michael. Rounding out the ensemble are Kierston Wareing (Fish Tank, It’s a Free World) as Roxy and Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall, The Man Who Knew Too Little) as Steven.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the mastermind producer behind Blood and Honey, returns to shepherd this latest entry into the “Poohniverse.” Executive producers Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland are also back, ensuring Neverland Nightmare delivers the same shock value that made Blood and Honey a viral hit.

If you thought Pooh and Piglet’s homicidal rampage was the pinnacle of twisted nostalgia, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare promises to up the ante. Get ready to revisit Neverland like you’ve never imagined before—and brace yourself for a tale that’s anything but child’s play. Tickets go on sale soon for this limited run, so don’t wait too long to lock in your seat for the wildest trip to Neverland yet.