Phantogram Announces Fifth Album with New Single “It Wasn’t Meant To Be”

Phantogram is back and bringing the heat. The duo, made up of Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, just announced their fifth studio album Memory Of A Day, slated for release on October 18 via Neon Gold Records. For longtime fans, this project feels like a return to form—Barthel and Carter are calling it their most exhilarating experience in the studio since the band’s early days. “The new album feels like an awakening,” the band revealed, hinting that Memory Of A Day captures the freewheeling energy that defined their debut album, Eyelid Movies. “We were able to go back to creating music and capturing magic like we did on the first album.”

The band’s creative headspace during recording is apparently as colorful as the music itself. The album art, drenched in vibrant hues, mirrors the sonic palette of the new tracks. Phantogram’s signature mix of hazy synths, hypnotic guitars, beat-crushing drum machines, and Barthel’s haunting vocals is alive and well on Memory Of A Day—but there’s an extra spark this time around.

To build anticipation, Phantogram has already dropped their latest single, “It Wasn’t Meant To Be,” adding to the trio of early releases that include “Come Alive,” “Happy Again,” and “All A Mystery.” “It Wasn’t Meant To Be” feels especially poignant—Barthel and Carter explained that the track blends the old with the new, drawing on Josh’s 4-track experiments and a beat they cobbled together during their early songwriting days.

The song itself was born during a retreat to rural Oregon, a time when the duo found themselves reflecting on the darker side of relationships. “We came up with the concept of relationships that bring you down, cause you pain, and draw out the worst in each other,” the band explained. “But despite all of that, there’s still a deep attachment and devotion that keeps you together, even though it’s killing you both.” Heavy stuff, but classic Phantogram—always exploring the shadows in life and love.

Memory Of A Day is Phantogram’s first full-length release since 2020’s Ceremony, and it adds to a discography that’s already one for the books. With Eyelid Movies (2010), Voices (2014), Three (2016), and Ceremony (2020) in the rearview, the band has long been an experimental powerhouse, never confining themselves to one genre. They’ve made their name on genre-bending, blending dark psychedelia, electronic pop, and crunchy, hard-hitting beats in a way that consistently sets them apart from the pack.

For over a decade, Phantogram has stayed ahead of the curve, shaping the soundscape with their restless creativity. Memory Of A Day looks like it’s set to be another bold step forward—one that brings the duo full circle to their roots, while still pushing their sound into new territory. It’s an album that longtime fans and newcomers alike won’t want to miss.

The band is performing songs off of Memory Of A Day and other fan favorites on their current North America tour, both supporting Kings of Leon and a few headline dates. Fresh off of their NYC show, their tour hits Washington, DC next and concludes in Boston, MA on October 7.

PHANTOGRAM TOUR DATES

9/18 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY #

9/20 – The Anthem – Washington, DC #

9/22 – The Anthem – Washington, DC #

9/23 – Mann Center For the Performing Arts – Philadelphia, PA #

9/25 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA #

9/26 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN #

9/28 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL #

9/30 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH *

10/1 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ONT #

10/2 – Place Bell – Laval, QC #

10/4 – Higher Ground – The Ballroom – South Burlington, VT *

10/5 – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT #

10/7 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA #

# with Kings of Leon

* headline