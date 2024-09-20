West Coast R&B Vocalist Tiana Kocher Adds Some Island Flair to New Single “Position”

Originally from Manila, Philippines, Tiana Kocher, has strong ties to the island nation. On her new song, “Position”, she takes listeners on a journey into a relationship flying high on emotion while paying homage to those island roots.

“Working with the producers of the record, Bizkit & Butta, is truly such a full circle moment for me. Was always such a huge fan of their production growing up,” shares Tiana. “I wanted to give a little island flair to this song to pay homage to my island roots. I hope you enjoy!”

After a string of impressive collaborations with major artists such as Bobby V,, TLC, and Faith Evans, to name a few, Tiana has been hard at work writing and releasing music as a solo artist. “Position” marks her third solo single release of 2024 and sets the stage for a breakout year for the young artist..

Look out for live performance updates, new music and videos, as well as merch drops and more from Tiana soon!