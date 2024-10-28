Physical Editions of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft Out Now on PlayStation & Nintendo Switch

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics are excited to release physical editions of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft for video game consoles, available at major retailers today! This three-game collection of the first three Tomb Raider titles plus their bonus content expansions (Tomb Raider + the “Unfinished Business” Expansion, Tomb Raider II + the “Golden Mask” Expansion, Tomb Raider III + “The Lost Artifact” Expansion) features upgraded graphics and performance enhancements, as well as quality-of-life improvements like camera lock-on, achievements and more.

The Standard Edition of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, featuring a physical copy of the three-game remastered collection and a jewel case, is available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch .

The Deluxe Edition includes a physical copy of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, a SteelBook, an exploration map book (featuring over 80 pages full of secrets, including all maps from all three games and their expansions), a collectible tuck-in box, and the collection’s original soundtrack*. The Deluxe Edition is available on PlayStation®5 and Nintendo Switch.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft lets lifelong fans and newcomers alike experience the classic action and innovative 3D gameplay that laid the foundation for a beloved franchise which has now sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and made Lara Croft one of the most recognizable video game characters in the world. Step into the boots of the iconic hero in her first three adventures like never before with the ability to toggle on the fly between enhanced and original graphics, as well as switch between classic and modern joystick schemes.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is also available digitally on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG.

*Deluxe Edition copies in the Americas will receive all three games’ original soundtracks as DLC. Deluxe Edition copies in Europe will receive all three games’ original soundtracks as DLC, plus a “Greatest Hits” OST physical CD.