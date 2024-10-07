Scott Collins Showcases Signature Raw Power with “Silver Bullet” Live

Scott Collins, best known as one half of Nashville’s powerhouse duo The Smoking Flowers and the scorching guitarist behind Justin and The Cosmics, has stepped into the solo spotlight with his debut album, Purple Pain. After years of shredding alongside his wife, Kim, and brother, Justin, in two of Music City’s most beloved indie outfits, Collins is ready to show the world what he can do when left to his own devices.

One of the standout moments from Purple Pain is “Silver Bullet,” a track that’s as raw and relentless as the title suggests. It’s the third video in a string of live-shot clips, featuring Collins and his backing band, The Slutz, tearing through the song at Nashville’s Studio Forty-One Fifteen. Engineered by Taylor Bray and polished at The Foxboro studio in Grand Rapids, Michigan, “Silver Bullet” captures the gritty energy of a Collins live show, offering a glimpse into his newfound solo venture.

For fans of Collins’ previous work—whether from The Smoking Flowers or his time with Justin and The Cosmics—Purple Pain is an evolution, but the familiar snarling riffs and unapologetic attitude remain. Only this time, he’s running the show. It’s been a long time coming, but Collins’ first solo outing shows that sometimes, the wait is worth it.

Produced by SCOTT COLLINS

Engineered by CHRISTOPHER LORD BYRD

Mixed by SCOTT COLLINS & CHRISTOPHER LORD BYRD

Recorded in East Nashville at WHAT/WHERE STUDIOS

Mastered by MIKE CERVANTES at The Foxboro

https://scott-collins.bandcamp.com/album/purple-pain