Skilla Baby and 4Batz Shout Out the Real Ones on “So Bad”

Detroit’s rising rap star Skilla Baby is back with a fresh banger, dropping his new single “So Bad,” featuring none other than fellow 2024 XXL Freshman Class standout, 4Batz. The track lands just as Skilla Baby celebrates his birthday with a pair of massive hometown shows, creatively directed by none other than the multi-talented Teyana Taylor. If that’s not hype enough, expected guest appearances include Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, Bfb Da Packman, and more.

“So Bad” kicks off with blaring horns, a chest-rattling bassline, and those unmistakable cracking drums that set the stage for Skilla Baby’s effortless flow. He wastes no time bragging about his girl’s grind and his generous rewards for her loyalty: “My bankroll blue, she get Tiffany too / She wanna go to Turks, I pay for the whole crew / I pay her rent, I ain’t a trick, that’s just what real nias do.” Not to be outdone, 4Batz jumps in with his own slick bars: “My bch magazine-bad, like she been in Vogue / Celine up on her hip, Chanel up on her toe.” The powerhouse production crew—YPM Carter, Higherrside, and Dizzy Banko—deliver a beat that’s primed for summer anthem status.

2024 has been nothing short of monumental for Skilla Baby. Back in July, he leveled up his breakout mixtape The Coldest with a deluxe edition that added four new tracks, including the street heater “Booby Trap on the River” featuring BossMan Dlow. The accompanying video kept Skilla’s visual game strong, following hot releases like “Project X (G6),” “Misfit,” “Bulletproof,” and “Free Big Meech.” The Coldest cracked the 100 million stream mark just ahead of the deluxe drop, cementing Skilla Baby’s place in the rap game’s next wave of stars.

And it’s not just the music doing the talking. In the same month, Skilla Baby snagged the coveted fan-voted “People’s Champ” spot on XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class cover. He also wrapped up a successful run on the “Vultures Eat The Most” Tour alongside Rob49, earned a BET Hip Hop Award nomination for “Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist,” and stacked up major press features from People, Associated Press, Billboard, Stereogum, Rolling Out, and more.

With nearly 400 million streams under his belt and co-signs from heavyweights like Big Sean, Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, City Girls, and others, Skilla Baby’s star is only getting brighter. And with “So Bad” now in the mix, expect his reign to continue—loyal ladies and all.